Road Closures & Policing For Bermuda Day

Saying that the “intent is to minimize traffic disruption and facilitate safe passage for the runners, cyclists and other road users during the multiple racing events and the annual Heritage Day parade,” the police released information about the plan for road closures for tomorrow’s holiday, with the roads along the race route, including the Causeway, to close at 8:30 in the morning.

The full Police statement:

Gold Commander Detective Superintendent Sean Field-Lament: Before we start on behalf of the Bermuda Police Service I wish to express our sincere condolences to the victims and families of the Manchester bombing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and our UK law enforcement partners as they address this horrific attack.

The Bermuda Police Service wishes to take this opportunity to advise the public on a number of matters to ensure a peaceful and safe time during this year’s Heritage Day holiday and especially in the build up to the America’s Cup activities.

This will be an extraordinary time for Bermuda with our island celebrating our traditional holiday and hosting thousands of visitors for the America’s Cup. Our intent is to minimize traffic disruption and facilitate safe passage for the runners, cyclists and other road users during the multiple racing events and the annual Heritage Day parade.

The purpose of this press release is to share with the community the general policing plan and urge that everyone does their part in making this a safe, peaceful and memorable holiday. I will now hand over to the two event commanders Chief Inspectors Greenidge and Pedro to explain our policing plans for the Derby race and the Heritage parade.

Event Commander Acting Detective Chief Inspector Dave Greenidge: The annual Bermuda Day Appleby Half Marathon Derby running race will start in St. George’s Parish and finish in the City of Hamilton. The Bermuda Bicycle Association will also run the Sinclair Packwood Memorial race from St. George’s and similarly that race will finish in the City of Hamilton.

As in previous years, the Bermuda Police Service and the race organisers will have officers and marshals positioned along the route. They are there to minimise risks to all road users, especially the cyclists and runners.

We are asking the motoring public to fully cooperate with any directions given to them and to familiarize themselves with the race route and the times that the roads will be closed. We all need to do our best to ensure there are no collisions with race participants as that could lead to serious injury or death.

On Wednesday morning, the roads along the race route will close at 8:30 in the morning.

It is vital that persons travelling on morning flights out of the L.F. Wade International Airport be sure they are at the airport by 8am at the latest. In particular, the Causeway will be closed to all traffic by 8:30am.

We would appreciate assistance from hotels, guest houses, taxi operators etc. with informing all our guests, tourists and travellers to plan for the road closures – but also to anticipate traffic delays due to the heavy traffic expected going into St. George’s in the build up to the racing events. Do not be caught off guard by the heavy traffic or the road closures – better to arrive early than miss a flight!

The roads will be re-opened when it is deemed safe to do so and delays up to an hour and a half or more should be expected. The routes for the races are as follows:

Sinclair Packwood Memorial Race [Cycle]:

Start [8:50am]: York Street – Mullet Bay Road, Kindley Field Road, The Causeway, Blue Hole Hill, North Shore Road [Hamilton Parish], Middle Road [Smith’s and Devonshire Parishes], Cavendish Road, Reid Street, left onto Court Street, right onto Front Street, Queen Street, Church Street, Cedar Avenue [finish].

Appleby Bermuda Half Marathon [Running Race]:

Start [9am]: York Street – Mullet Bay Road, Kindley Field Road, The Causeway, Blue Hole Hill, North Shore Road [Hamilton Parish], Middle Road [Smith’s and Devonshire Parishes], Cavendish Road, Lane Hill, East Broadway, Front Street, Queen Street, Church Street, King Street, Victoria Street, Cedar Avenue, Marsh Folly Road, Dutton Avenue [finish].

As a result of the changes to the race routes, the above roads will be closed from 8:30am until 12 noon. In addition:

No traffic will be allowed to travel in either direction during the cycle race.

No traffic will be allowed to travel in the opposite direction to the marathon runners.

Junior Classic Running Race:

At 9:45am, the Junior Classic Running Race will start on Front Street, City of Hamilton and finish at Dutton Avenue.

For persons intending to enter or exit the City of Hamilton, the following procedure will be in place. Motorised traffic will be allowed to cross the race route at the following junctions only:

Middle Road / Harrington Sound Road [Flatt’s] to North Shore Road [entry and exit to City of Hamilton].

Tee Street / Middle Road to Orange Valley Road [entry into City of Hamilton only].

Event Commander Detective Chief Inspector Nicolas Pedro: As you may be aware, the Heritage Day parade starts at 1:30pm. Spectators should not obstruct the passage of the participants of the Heritage Day Parade.

Start: Bernard Park [Dutton Avenue], Marsh Folly Road, Cedar Avenue, Church Street, Court Street, Front Street, Queen Street, ending at City Hall Car Park.

Many of the performers demand the entire width of the road, and others are mounted on heavy vehicles with limited vision. Serious harm and / or disruption to the parade could result in the event of spectator interference.

Certain roads and road junctions will be closed in the City of Hamilton until the parade has concluded and Corporation of Hamilton Waste Management teams have completed trash collections.

Cars parked in areas of the city that become isolated due to the closures [particularly Reid Street] will not be able to move until the roads and junctions are re-opened.

No parking areas will be clearly marked, and specific road closure times are contained in the gazetted notices.

The following temporary road closures will be in effect within the City of Hamilton:

Queen Street from Church Street to Front Street between 8:45am & 8:30pm

Burnaby Street from Front Street to Church Street between 8:45am & 8:30pm

Cedar Avenue from Church Street to City Boundary between 8:45am & 6:00pm

Parliament Street from Front Street to Dundonald Street between 8:45am and 6:00pm

Court Street from Front Street to Dundonald Street between 8:45am & 6:00pm

King Street from Front Street to Dundonald Street between 8:45am & 11:30am

Front Street from Bermudiana Road to King Street between 8:45am & 6:00pm

Reid Street from Queen Street to King Street between 8:45am & 6:00pm

Church Street from Queen Street to King Street between 8:45am & 6:00pm

Victoria Street from Wesley Street to King Street between 8:45am & 11:30am and from

Washington Street to Brunswick Street between 11:30am & 6:00pm

*****EXCEPT BUSES*****

Dundonald Street from Par-La-Ville Road North Roundabout to Brunswick Street between 8:45am & 6:00pm

No parking from 10pm Tuesday 23rd May through 10pm Wednesday 24th May 2017

No. 1 Car Park – Food Stalls and Vendors Only

No. 5 Car Park – Food Stalls and Vendors Only

City Hall Car Park – closed

City Hall Rear Car Park – Reserved Parking for Vendors and entertainment only

Albuoy’s Point – Reserved Parking for Vendors only

No parking from 6am to 4pm Wednesday 24th May 2017

Queen Street from Front Street to Church Street

Burnaby Street from Front Street to Church Street

Cedar Avenue from Church Street to the City Boundary

Court Street from Front Street to Church Street

King Street from Front Street to Victoria Street

Front Street from Queen Street to King Street

Church Street from Queen Street to King Street

Victoria Street from Wesley Street to King Street

Reid Street from Spurling Hill to Court Street

In addition, please be aware that the Bermuda Police Service is authorised to close off streets or portions of streets, direct traffic and restrict and authorise parking as the Commissioner of Police decides.”

Gold Commander Detective Superintendent Sean Field-Lament: In closing, while Friday marks the official start to the America’s Cup – Heritage day traditionally ushers in the unofficial start of summertime activities on the water.

The BPS anticipates a huge amount of marine traffic this summer and there have been regular advisory notices about the expected behaviour of marine traffic in and around America’s Cup events.

In addition, we wish to reinforce our annual marine safety messages:

We would like to remind the boating public to ensure that their vessels are registered and that a current 2017-18 decal is prominently displayed on the starboard side of the vessel; that all required safety equipment is on board; and that they are carrying enough fuel for the intended journey.

It is also recommended that boaters file a float plan and certainly so, if they intend to go offshore, with Bermuda Radio.

Members of the boating public should always exercise care and caution around other vessels and be on the lookout for swimmers.

Speed is an issue not only in maritime collisions, but in the general nuisance factor that is experienced by boaters at anchor near the shoreline. To that end, the 5 knot – no wake areas will be strictly enforced in order to calm the marine traffic.

Persons should also bear in mind the new 10 knot rule in Hamilton Harbour up to Two Rock Passage.

We also encourage that persons do not mix any use of alcohol with power-boat operating or sailing.

There will be a visible law enforcement presence on our waterways with the Bermuda Police Service, the Bermuda Reserve Police and members of the Royal Bermuda Regiment marine units ensuring the safety of all.

Please assist in our efforts by being responsible out on the water.

I would like to finish by wishing everyone a fantastic Bermuda day – let’s set the tone for the summer and America’s Cup by showing the best of Bermuda and making this a safe, peaceful and memorable holiday.