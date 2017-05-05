Photos & Results: Bermuda Cricket Twenty20

Bailey’s Bay and St. David’s Cricket Club both recorded victories in recent cricket action.

Bailey’s Bay Win by 32 runs: Bailey’s Bay 147/6 Tuff Dogs 115/9

Bailey’s Bay scored 147/6 in their 20 overs against Tuff Dogs at the Somerset Cricket Club, Terryn Fray was their top scorer with 50, he was dropped on the first delivery of the match in slips, Stephen Outerbridge chipped in with 20. Mike Corday made up for putting Fray down on the first ball, by claiming the wickets of Fray and Outerbridge, he returned figures of 4-0-26-2.

In reply Bermuda’s World Cup wicketkeeper Dean Minor led the Tuff Dogs in scoring with a knock of 71 not out, Minors faced 61 deliveries hitting 6 fours and 5 sixes, as he helped Tuff Dogs to a respectable score after being 15/7 after 6 overs. Kyle Hodsoll was the pick of the Bailey’s Bay bowlers with figures of 4-0-9-4, while Derrick Brangman bowled 4-1-8-3.







































.

St. David’s Cricket Club Win by 100 Runs: St. David’s 192/7 North Village 92/7

At Lord’s in St. David’s the home team batted first and scored 192/7 in their allotted overs, Justin Pitcher was the top scorer with 42, while Ankoma Cannonier added 34, Arun Kikkeri was the pick of the North Village bowlers with figures of 4-0-25-3.

In reply North Village could only manage 92/7 in their 20 overs, Dion Ball Jr. was the top scorer with 40, while Allan Walker added 14. Rudell Pitcher returned figures of 3-0-14-2 to lead the St. David’s bowling attack.

Click to enlarge photos:

-



Read More About

Category: All, Photos, Sports, Sports