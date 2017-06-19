Celebrating Our Bermuda National Heroes

Bermuda is celebrating National Heroes Day today [June 19], honouring those who have made “significant positive contributions to the growth and development of society,” with Bermuda’s National Heroes including Dame Lois Browne-Evans, Dr. E.F. Gordon, Dr. Pauulu Kamarakafego, Sir Henry Tucker, Mary Prince, Gladys Morrell, Sir E.T. Richards, and Sir John Swan.

“A National Hero is someone who beyond that has made significant positive contributions to the growth and development of society, and represents all of us,” the Department of Community & Cultural Affairs said.

“To know our heroes is to know ourselves: our values, our collective history, who we are, and what makes us as Bermudians great. Acknowledging our heroes is an acknowledgement of who we are – of our history, heritage, and culture.

“National Heroes Day is celebrated each year on the third Monday in June. The purpose is to honour those persons who have been officially designated as National Heroes in Bermuda.

“The National Hero designation is a lifetime honour that is bestowed, and once a person is named as a National Hero he or she will be a National Hero forever.”

The Department of Community & Cultural Affairs National Heroes Day poster [PDF here]:

The information below is courtesy of the Department of Community & Cultural Affairs.

Dame Lois Browne- Evans [1927–2007]

First female lawyer in Bermuda

First black woman elected to Parliament

Fought tirelessly for a more equitable society

First female Opposition Leader in Bermuda and in the Commonwealth

First female Attorney General

A powerful orator who served in Parliament for 40 years

Dr. Edgar Fitzgerald Gordon [1895–1955]

Physician who came to Bermuda from Trinidad in 1924

Member of Parliament and founding father of the labour movement

Considered one of the most important leaders of 20th Century Bermuda

President of the Bermuda Workers Association, the forerunner of the Bermuda Industrial Union

Made the BWA a force for social and political change through his dynamic leadership

Author of the landmark 1946 BWA petition, which called for end to segregation and other injustices

Championed the cause of blacks and Bermudian workers of both races

Dr. Pauulu Kamarakafego [1932–2007]

Civil rights leader and political activist

Played key role in the fight to abolish the property vote as founder of the Committee for Universal Adult Suffrage

Ecological engineer

Member of Parliament

Worked in Vanuatu and other countries in the developing world

Consultant to the United Nations

First Recipient of the Human Rights Commission’s Human Rights Award

Sir Henry Tucker [1903–1986]

Banker and Member of Parliament

Piloted the bill that gave Bermudian women the right to vote in Parliament in 1944

Considered the architect of modern Bermuda

A founding father of international business

Oversaw Bermuda’s transition to a modern democracy

First Government Leader of Bermuda

Founder of the United Bermuda Party

Mary Prince [Born circa 1788 ]

Born into slavery in Devonshire

Endured harsh treatment and abuse in Bermuda, Turks Island and Antigua

Her groundbreaking autobiography, The History of Mary Prince, was published in London in 1831

The first British woman to publish a slave narrative

The narrative is the only first-hand account of slavery by a Bermudian

Is regarded internationally as an unsung heroine of the abolition movement

Gladys Morrell [1888–1969]

Got her start as a suffragette as an activist in the UK

Nursed wounded soldiers in France during the First World War

Founder of the Bermuda Woman Suffragette Society

Led the 25-year battle for women’s voting rights in Bermuda

Fought for better health care and college scholarships for women

Co-founder of the district nursing system

Donated land now known as Gladys Morrell Nature Reserve as open space

Sir Edward Trenton Richards [1908–1991]

Came to Bermuda from British Guiana in 1930 to teach at The Berkeley Institute

Challenged segregation as editor of the Bermuda Recorder

Fought to end social, racial and political injustice as a lawyer and Member of Parliament

Bermuda’s first black leader and Premier

First black man in Bermuda to receive a knighthood

Was Premier when the Island was rocked by the assassination of Governor Sir Richard Sharples

Negotiated changes to the Constitution that led to new titles and names: Premier, MP and Cabinet

Sir John W. Swan [Born 1935]

The Distinction of being the longest serving Premier of Bermuda.

Successfully completed the negotiations of the United States and Bermuda Tax Convention.

Negotiated a treaty between the United States and United Kingdom that would benefit Bermuda by establishing the Island as a major Offshore Financial Centre.

Founder of John W. Swan Agency, a real estate development, savings and loan company.

Helped to modernize the architectural landscape of the City of Hamilton.

A real estate developer, political luminary and philanthropist.

Read More About

Category: All, News