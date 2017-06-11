Marshall Breaks 3000 Steeplechase Record

Bermuda’s Lamont Marshall has broken yet another record, this time shattering the 3000 steeplechase record stopping the clock at 8:49.71 while competing in the Music City Distance Carnival in Nashville, Tennessee.

The old record of 8:53 was set back in 1996 by Terrance Armstrong. The time also qualified Mr Marshall for next years Commonwealth Games which will be held in Australia.

This is the fourth Bermuda record broken by him this year.

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports