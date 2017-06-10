Photos: America’s Cup Endeavour Programme

June 10, 2017 | 1 Comment

While teams sail at the America’s Cup, young sailors are also hitting the water as part of the America’s Cup Endeavour Programme.

America’s Cup Endeavour, a youth education and community sailing initiative, allows hundreds of young students to learn to sail in both the west end and the east end.

In addition to sailing, students are also exposed to science, technology, engineering, arts and math educational activities in an experiential classroom to improve their overall learning experience and foster their interest in pursuing STEAM career pathways in the future.

170528_AC35_DM9603.jpg

170528_AC35_DM9641.jpg

- America's Cup Endeavour Programme presented by Orbis

Comments (1)

  1. Athena says:
    June 10, 2017

    Thoroughly enjoyed seeing all the catamarans with the pink sails and the Endeavour sailors having fun up at the AC Village last weekend.

    This is a fantastic legacy of the America’s Cup!

