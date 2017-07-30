2017 Cup Match Teams Selected & Announced

Selectors at the Somerset Cricket Club and St. George’s Cricket Club met tonight [July 29] to decide who will represent their respective clubs at the upcoming 115th Annual Cup Match Classic and both clubs have now announced their teams.

Somerset Cricket Club will again be led by captain Jordan DeSilva with Malachi Jones as his vice captain while St. George’s Cricket Club will be led by captain Macai Simmons with Onias Bascome as his vice captain.

Somerset have recalled Dion Stovell and Kamau Leverock while St. George’s have recalled Kyle Hodsoll and Zeko Burgess, and named one colt in Nzari Paynter. St. George’s have also named Dean Simons and Isaiah Greaves as junior reserves.

Somerset Cricket Club Team:

Jordan DeSilva – Captain

Malachi Jones – Vice Captain

Terryn Fray

Chris Douglas

Tre Manders

Stephen Outerbridge

Dion Stovell – Recalled

Kamau Leverock – Recalled

Jekon Edness

Derrick Brangman

Greg Maybury

Reserves:

Justin Corday

Alje Richardson

Kwasi James

St. George’s Cricket Club Team:

Macai Simmons – Captain

Onias Bascome – Vice Captain

Lionel Cann

Allan Douglas Jr

Rodney Trott

George O’Brien Jr

Kyle Hodsoll – Recalled

Treadwell Gibbons

Zeko Burgess – Recalled

Sinclair Smith – Wicket keeper

Nzari Paynter – Colt

Reserves:

Charles Trott

Cejay Outerbridge

Okera Bascome

Junior Reserves:

Dean Simons

Isaiah Greaves

