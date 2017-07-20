Live Updates: Ministers & Senators Sworn In
Following the PLP’s landslide victory in the General Election, the Swearing In Ceremony for the new Cabinet Ministers and Senators is set to take place at Government House this afternoon [July 20].
The PLP won 24 seats in the election, with David Burt, Renee Ming, Kim Swan, Lovitta Foggo, Tinee Furbert, Derrick Burgess, Wayne Furbert, Chris Famous, Diallo Rabain, Wayne Caines, Walter Roban, Michael Weeks, Walton Brown, David Burt, Rolfe Commissiong, Lawrence Scott, Neville Tyrrell, Colonel David Burch, Dennis Lister III, Zane DeSilva, Scott Simmons, Jamahl Simmons, Kim Wilson, Dennis Lister, and Michael Scott all victorious at the polls.
David Burt has already been sworn in as Premier, with the 38-year-old becoming the island’s youngest Premier, and the remaining Cabinet members, as well as Senate appointments, and expected to be made today
The PLP had three Senators as Opposition, and two of them — Tinee Furbert and Renee Ming — won seats in the House, and as the Government has five Senators, the PLP will need to appoint at least four new Senators.
We are aiming to bring live video of the Ceremony on our Facebook page, which will actually be the better way to follow the Ceremony, however we will provide updates as able while it is underway, and full information as able.
Well Done!!! Congrats to ALL the new Ministers
Jokes
was pretty happy until desilva and burch …. to me they represent the past and the optics don’t look good; not sure about combining the premiership and finance, I really think that that is way too much for one person; one new MP lands a good job….
Govt reform? Look forward to hearing how that will work.
How many are full or part time?
Bye-bye Port Royal lawsuit!
Well played PLP. Well played.
This was looking ok until we got to Zane De Silva. Shame Premier Burt for giving a Ministerial post to someone with so many millons of dark clouds over his head. With less clouds but still definite clouds is Col. Burch. Not so cool either. Note to self – Bermuda is watching this eagerly awaited ‘new’ PLP. Good luck and lets get started!
Jason Hayward is gonna have to resign as President of the BPSU… right?
Who got Speaker and deputy??
Where does Environment fall under?
That’s a well rounded cabinet, you cant win a championship without no seasoned players. Keep up the good work, the PEOPLE of Bermuda are behind you.
One Love
Where do the environment departments fit in that?
Where are Mr. Weeks and Mrs. Ming in this line up? UBP Jamahl Simmons should not have been selected over them.
I look towards Mr premier to do a a good job he’s going to see it’s not about one segment of the public he has to look out For,But the whole of Bermuda good luck
I think the master puppeteer, not Mr Burt, selected the cabinet. Burch and Desilva is a slap in the face to all Bermudians. What happened to Michael Weeks? Oh, sorry. Way too honest.
What a sad sad day for all bermuda
The other side of the coin is that the backbench also is a combination of new faces and experienced voices.
congrats to the appointees.