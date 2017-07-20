Live Updates: Ministers & Senators Sworn In

Following the PLP’s landslide victory in the General Election, the Swearing In Ceremony for the new Cabinet Ministers and Senators is set to take place at Government House this afternoon [July 20].

The PLP won 24 seats in the election, with David Burt, Renee Ming, Kim Swan, Lovitta Foggo, Tinee Furbert, Derrick Burgess, Wayne Furbert, Chris Famous, Diallo Rabain, Wayne Caines, Walter Roban, Michael Weeks, Walton Brown, David Burt, Rolfe Commissiong, Lawrence Scott, Neville Tyrrell, Colonel David Burch, Dennis Lister III, Zane DeSilva, Scott Simmons, Jamahl Simmons, Kim Wilson, Dennis Lister, and Michael Scott all victorious at the polls.

David Burt has already been sworn in as Premier, with the 38-year-old becoming the island’s youngest Premier, and the remaining Cabinet members, as well as Senate appointments, and expected to be made today

The PLP had three Senators as Opposition, and two of them — Tinee Furbert and Renee Ming — won seats in the House, and as the Government has five Senators, the PLP will need to appoint at least four new Senators.

We are aiming to bring live video of the Ceremony on our Facebook page, which will actually be the better way to follow the Ceremony, however we will provide updates as able while it is underway, and full information as able.

