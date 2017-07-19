Photos: PLP Celebrate General Election Victory

There were scenes of celebration outside the Progressive Labour Party headquarters after they recorded a commanding victory on the General Election, winning 24 seats to the OBA’s 12, and claiming 58.89% of the overall vote.

The PLP held all their seats and won 7 from the OBA, while the OBA held on to 12 seats, many of which are generally regarded to be fairly safe OBA areas.

Of the seven OBA members who lost their seat, many would say the most high profile defeat was handed to the OBA Deputy Leader and former Minister of Finance Bob Richards, who was defeated by Chris Famous.

The PLP made a dominant showing in the east end, where OBA members Nandi Outerbridge, Kenneth Bascome, and Suzann Roberts Holshouser all lost their seats, being replaced by Kim Swan, Renee Ming and Tinee Furbert, who all won by over 60%.

Dennis Lister III continues the Lister family tradition as he enters the House of Assembly as an MP after defeating the OBA’s Jeff Sousa, the PLP’s Wayne Caines defeated the OBA’s Glen Smith to earn the PLP another seat, and Colonel David Burch also won a seat previously held by the OBA.

