Photos & Results: Wednesday Night Sailing

The Wednesday Night Sailing Series continued in Hamilton Harbour, with 20 boats going to the start line for the latest racing.

Nasty Medicine was the first bat to cross the line, they clocked a time of 50.00, their corrected time of 54.33 saw them finish 10th overall, Smokin was the next boat to cross the line that were clocked at 53.14 and with their corrected time of 49:13 saw them finish 1st overall.

Finishing second in a corrected time of 50.22 was Solna II who crossed the line in a time of 1:00.16. Thrash was third on the night with a corrected time of 51.16, Airforce was fourth with a time of 52.01 and Passion rounded out the top five finishers on the night with a corrected time of 52.33.





































Wednesday Night Sailing Series 2 Race 4

0:49:13 Smokin

0:50:22 Solna II

0:51:16 Thrash

0:52:01 Airforce

0:52:33 Passion

0:52:46 Peppercorn

0:53:04 Mayhem

0:53:11 Back in Black

0:54:17 Solaise

0:54:33 Nasty Medicine

0:54:56 Vixen

0:57:03 Cyclone

0:57:16 Reckless

0:54:23 Blitz

0:59:37 Roberta

1:00:36 Gumpshon

0:54:46 Celerity

1:03:08 Erin

0:57:14 Chequemate

0:58:06 Shogun

1:08:10 Posh

