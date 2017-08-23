Man Injured In Fall From High Lift In Pembroke

A man was transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital this morning [Aug 23] after an industrial accident involving the man falling off a high lift resulting in injuries according to Fire Service officials.

The BFRS said, “At approximately 8:48am this morning, Wednesday, August 23, 2017, the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of an industrial accident at Mill Creek in Pembroke.

Fire Service spokesperson Acting Lieutenant Russann Francis stated, “It was reported that one male fell approximately 10 feet off of a high lift. The Fire Service responded to the incident with one vehicle and 4 personnel who quickly assessed the patient.”

“The injured person was transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital via ambulance for further treatment.”

