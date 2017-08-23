Man Injured In Fall From High Lift In Pembroke
A man was transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital this morning [Aug 23] after an industrial accident involving the man falling off a high lift resulting in injuries according to Fire Service officials.
The BFRS said, “At approximately 8:48am this morning, Wednesday, August 23, 2017, the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of an industrial accident at Mill Creek in Pembroke.
Fire Service spokesperson Acting Lieutenant Russann Francis stated, “It was reported that one male fell approximately 10 feet off of a high lift. The Fire Service responded to the incident with one vehicle and 4 personnel who quickly assessed the patient.”
“The injured person was transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital via ambulance for further treatment.”
Will be interesting to see if Govt will investigate this incident and enforce the Bda Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations that have been around since 1982 and amended in 2009.