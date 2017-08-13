Photos, Results & Video: Around The Island Race

[Updated with video] Shaki Easton and Errin Butterfield took the finish line and A-Class honours in the 2017 Around the Island Powerboat Race today [Aug 13] when they crossed the line first in A26 with a time of 1 hour 6 minutes.

Ryan Resendes and Josh Allen won in B-Class when they finished with a time of 1 hour 22 minutes in B17, while Andrew Cottingham and Henry Talbot in D007 won D-Class with a time of 1 hour and 6 minutes.

Full results provided by the Bermuda Power Boat Association:

A Class

A 26 Shaki Easton & Errin Butterfield 1 hour 06 minutes

A16 Ryan Davidge and Brian Hayne 1 hour and 12 minutes

A 9 Cleveland “Chicken” Maybury and Joshua Usher 1 hour and 20 minutes

B Class B 17 Ryan Resendes and Josh Allen 1 hour 22 mins

B04 Makai Hodsoll and Darren Hodsoll 1 hour and 27 minutes

B 100 Rodrae Wilson and Rickai Raynor 1 hour and 29 minutes D Class D 007 Andrew Cottingham and Henry Talbot 1 hour and 6 minutes

D 69 Shawn Butterfield and Jamal Woolridge 1 hour and 26 minutes

































































































































