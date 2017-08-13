Photos, Results & Video: Around The Island Race

August 13, 2017 | 5 Comments

[Updated with video] Shaki Easton and Errin Butterfield took the finish line and A-Class honours in the 2017 Around the Island Powerboat Race today [Aug 13] when they crossed the line first in A26 with a time of 1 hour 6 minutes.

Ryan Resendes and Josh Allen won in B-Class when they finished with a time of 1 hour 22 minutes in B17, while Andrew Cottingham and Henry Talbot in D007 won D-Class with a time of 1 hour and 6 minutes.

Full results provided by the Bermuda Power Boat Association:

A Class

  • A 26 Shaki Easton & Errin Butterfield 1 hour 06 minutes
  • A16 Ryan Davidge and Brian Hayne 1 hour and 12 minutes
  • A 9 Cleveland “Chicken” Maybury and Joshua Usher 1 hour and 20 minutes

B Class

  • B 17 Ryan Resendes and Josh Allen 1 hour 22 mins
  • B04 Makai Hodsoll and Darren Hodsoll 1 hour and 27 minutes
  • B 100 Rodrae Wilson and Rickai Raynor 1 hour and 29 minutes

D Class

  • D 007 Andrew Cottingham and Henry Talbot 1 hour and 6 minutes
  • D 69 Shawn Butterfield and Jamal Woolridge 1 hour and 26 minutes


.

Comments (5)

  1. Concerned Sister says:
    August 14, 2017

    It was way to rough to race today, what’s wrong with you??? You put a lot of lives at risk. Let’s bring old school back into racing!!

  2. David john says:
    August 14, 2017

    Well done Ryan resendes!

  3. Up D hill says:
    August 14, 2017

    They could have waited for a better day imop

  4. Yummy says:
    August 14, 2017

    The round the island race must be Bermuda’s best kept secret, I had no idea the race was this weekend until I heard the roar of boats on south shore… Who is the commodore now, do they even have one, do they advertised the race anymore? How did I miss this?

    • Toodle-oo says:
      August 14, 2017

      The publicity in the lead-up this year was definitely a bit low key/non existant .
      However , it’s easy to remember if your a fan. It’s the weekend after Cup Match .

      And I agree with the above who said that it was maybe not the best day for it .
      From where I watched there were many boats already struggling especially the D class cats and by far the roughest water was yet to come .

