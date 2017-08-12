Police Confirm Death: 52-Year-Old Collins Smith

The police have now confirmed the death of 52-year-old Collins Smith following a collision on Black Watch Pass.

A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service can now confirm the death of 52-year-old Collins Smith who tragically lost his life after being involved in a single vehicle collision, which took place on Black Watch Pass in Pembroke.

“Initial reports suggest that Mr. Smith was traveling south on his motorcycle, when apparently lost control of his vehicle and hit the curb. He was subsequently taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone who may have information regarding the movements of Collins Smith prior to the collision should call PC Oswin Pereira on 7172360. A Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to the family to assist during these difficult times.

“The Bermuda Police Service would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Collins Smith.”

