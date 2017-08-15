Repairs On Weather Radar System Continue

The Bermuda Airport Authority assumed responsibility for the former Department of Airport Operations weather radar system in March 2017. The weather radar system at Cooper’s Island was originally installed in 2004 and is now approaching the end of its useful life, according to officials.

A Bermuda Airport Authority spokesperson said, “Recently, the system has become increasingly less stable with more frequent outages and the need for specialized maintenance and replacement parts, some of which have to be manufactured overseas.

“The weather radar system was last operational in mid-June 2017 and, since then, several efforts have been made to repair it. Earlier this month the German manufacturer sent an engineer to Bermuda to work on the system, however, it remains out of service. Additional replacement parts are now due to arrive within the month and, pending success of the repairs, the weather radar system could be back in operation by mid-September.

“However, the Airport Authority is concerned about its on-going reliability, as there have been multiple problems with the system. The Authority is conducting an analysis of the extent of the problems with the system to determine the cost/benefit, and value of repairs versus replacement.

“The weather radar system is part of a suite of tools used by the Bermuda Weather Service to provide weather services and is popular with the public. However, its outage does not impact aviation safety or public weather forecasting.”

