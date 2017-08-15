‘Scuffle’ In Dockyard With Locals & Cruise Crew

Early this morning [Aug 15] police and first responders attended an incident in Dockyard near King’s Wharf, in which “two cruise ship workers were involved in a scuffle with up to four locals.”

A police spokesperson said, “3:20am today, Tuesday August 15th, police and first responders attended an incident in Dockyard near King’s Wharf.

“Circumstances remain unclear at this time. However, initial information suggests that two cruise ship workers were involved in a scuffle with up to four locals.

“Apparently two of the individuals involved [one local and one crew member] sustained superficial injuries before both crew members were able to escape to the safety of their cruise ship.

“Inquiries are underway and any witnesses or persons that can provide additional information regarding the circumstances of this incident are encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”

