Aurora Cruise Ship Makes First Visit To Island

A Bermuda delegation participated in a welcome and plaque exchange aboard the MS Aurora, during the ship’s short stay at King’s Wharf, Royal Naval Dockyard this week.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport & Regulatory Affairs, Walter Roban led the delegation aboard the Bermuda-registered luxury liner which arrived from the port of Charleston, USA on its inaugural visit to the island.

Stopping in its home port for the day and then sailing onto Ponta Delgada, Azores, the vessel carried some 1900 passengers and a crew of 850.

First Officer Warren Payne, Deputy Premier Roban & Deputy Captain Alan Hawkins

The Deputy Premier welcomed Deputy Captain Alan Hawkins and crew of the sixth largest of eight ships currently in service with P&O Cruises.

He said, “Visitors have been cruising to Bermuda for more than a century and, today, we welcome more than ever before in three port of calls.

“It is as a result of great organisations such as yours – and modern marvels like the MS Aurora – that travelers are finding ocean cruising more comfortable and rewarding. I congratulate you and your crew for your participation in the growth of the cruise industry.

“The island’s popularity as a vacation destination is growing – both for cruise ship visitors and air travelers – as more people learn of our mid-Atlantic paradise.”

At over 76,000 tonnes, Aurora was built by Meyer Werft at their shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

Those present for the ceremony and tour of the ship included officials from the Ministry of Transport, Marine and Ports Services, Bermuda Tourism Authority, Host Port the West End Development Corporation, ship’s agent Meyer Agencies and the Bermuda Shipping and Maritime Authority.

