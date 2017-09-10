BA Plane In Bermuda, Waiting To Go To Florida

With airports in Florida closing due to Hurricane Irma, British Airways sent an aircraft to Bermuda, and “as soon as it is safe to do so,” will be “positioning it in to Florida, to help bring as many customers home as possible.”

The company’s website said, “Hurricane Irma has caused severe damage to parts of the Caribbean and Florida. Several airports have been affected and some remain completely closed.

“We are in regular contact with all our airport partners about the impact on our customers travelling to and from the affected regions, and we are doing very best to support our customers in every way we can.

“Today we have flown an additional aircraft out to Bermuda, and as soon as it is safe to do so, we will be positioning it in to Florida, to help bring as many customers home as possible. We also have aircraft ready in the Caribbean when airports re-open, to help get customers to airports with connecting flights to London.

“As the storm continues to make its way across the region, and the relief effort begins, flights will continue to be affected over the coming days. ”

