Annex Toys Lego Building Competition Tomorrow
Annex Toys will be hosting a Lego Building Competition tomorrow [Oct 28] from 12.00pm to 3.00pm, with approximately 40 entrants having registered to take part; registration is now closed.
The event poster says, “Free your imagination and build a Lego masterpiece live at the Annex Toys.”
According to the event poster, the competition’s categories include Duplo for children aged 4-6 years old, Junior for children aged 7-11 years old, and Family for people of all ages, with a maximum of four participants per group.
Prizes include a hoverboard for first place, a Razor A5 air scooter for second place, and a Lego set for third place, with all entrants winning a $25 gift voucher.
Live entertainment on hand will include PowerGirl Trina and Dj iBreeze, along with face painting.
Read More About
Category: All, Entertainment
Roban, enter your Lego minibuses! And Lego the contract!