Annex Toys Lego Building Competition Tomorrow

Annex Toys will be hosting a Lego Building Competition tomorrow [Oct 28] from 12.00pm to 3.00pm, with approximately 40 entrants having registered to take part; registration is now closed.

The event poster says, “Free your imagination and build a Lego masterpiece live at the Annex Toys.”

According to the event poster, the competition’s categories include Duplo for children aged 4-6 years old, Junior for children aged 7-11 years old, and Family for people of all ages, with a maximum of four participants per group.

Prizes include a hoverboard for first place, a Razor A5 air scooter for second place, and a Lego set for third place, with all entrants winning a $25 gift voucher.

Live entertainment on hand will include PowerGirl Trina and Dj iBreeze, along with face painting.

