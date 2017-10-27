Annex Toys Lego Building Competition Tomorrow

October 27, 2017 | 1 Comment

Annex Toys will be hosting a Lego Building Competition tomorrow [Oct 28] from 12.00pm to 3.00pm, with approximately 40 entrants having registered to take part; registration is now closed.

The event poster says, “Free your imagination and build a Lego masterpiece live at the Annex Toys.”

According to the event poster, the competition’s categories include Duplo for children aged 4-6 years old, Junior for children aged 7-11 years old, and Family for people of all ages, with a maximum of four participants per group.

Prizes include a hoverboard for first place, a Razor A5 air scooter for second place, and a Lego set for third place, with all entrants winning a $25 gift voucher.

Live entertainment on hand will include PowerGirl Trina and Dj iBreeze, along with face painting.

Annex Toys Lego Building Competition Bermuda Oct 2017

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Onion Jiuce says:
    October 27, 2017

    Roban, enter your Lego minibuses! And Lego the contract!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">