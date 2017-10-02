Dr Evans Has ‘Not Received’ Termination Letter

[Updated with Minister's statement & Rebuttal from Dr Evans' lawyer] Dr. Freddie Evans — who was appointed in March 2017 — has been “relieved of his duties as Commissioner of Education,” the Ministry has confirmed.

The statement said, “The Ministry of Education can confirm that Dr. Freddie Evans has been relieved of his duties as Commissioner of Education.

“However, the Ministry would like to assure the public that an interim plan is being put in place until the Board of Education commences a recruitment process.”

Update 10.20pm: Minister of Education and Workforce Development Diallo Rabain said, “While I am aware that the position of the Commissioner of Education is now vacant, it is important to note that myself as Minister of Education has no responsibility for operations, human resources or hiring at the Ministry or Department of Education.

“This Government is serious about progressing public education in Bermuda and, as such, supports the Board of Education and the Public Service Commission in their efforts to employ the most suitable people to lead our public schools. All public servants should be commended for their dedication to supporting our students and we thank Dr. Evans for his work.

“The Department and the Ministry have many committed individuals who are passionate about effectively transforming Bermuda’s public education system. I encourage the community to support them as they work to ensure the best education for our students.”

Update Oct 3, 2.20pm: Dr Evans is now being represented by a lawyer and has objected to the Education Ministry’s statement that he was “relieved of his duties as Commissioner of Education,” saying that the only person who can dismiss Dr Evans is the Governor, and he has not received any communication from the Governor, nor has he received a letter of termination or dismissal.

“To date our client has not received any letter of termination/dismissal,” his lawyer notes, saying that the only person who can terminate “our client’s employment is the Governor and this can only be done during his period of probation.

“We can confirm, and it is not in dispute, that our client’s probationary period expired on 30 September 2017. We can further confirm that our client has not received any communication from the Governor, whether written or oral, nor any individual acting on his behalf. ”

The lawyer notes “we are instructed to issue proceedings against the Ministry and the Governor for declarations that our client’s employment has not been terminated in accordance with his contract or at all. “

Read More About

Category: All, News