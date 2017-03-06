Dr. Evans Appointed Commissioner Of Education

The Board of Education announced that Dr. Freddie Evans has been appointed to the post of Commissioner of Education in the Department of Education.

“Dr. Evans has taught and served in the Bermuda public school system for more than 25 years. He is a graduate of Jackson State University and received his Doctorate in Education Administration and Development [Ed. D.] from Seton Hall University in New Jersey,” the announcement said.

“His experience includes Assistant Principal at Clark High School for the Plano Independent School District in Plano, Texas; Principal of the Whitney Institute Middle School; Assistant Director of Educational Standards and Accountability in the Department of Education; Acting Director Educational Standards and Accountability; and, most recently Acting Commissioner of Education.”

The Board of Education Chairman, Mr. Curtis Dickinson said, “On behalf of the Board members we congratulate Dr. Evans on his new appointment. We look forward to working with him, and supporting him in leading the Bermuda Public School System.”

“Dr. Evans has been associated with a number of projects and key initiatives in the Department of Education during the past year. One of his immediate work tasks will be to lead the development of a multi-year transformative Strategic Plan for the Public School System with implementation during the next academic school year.”

