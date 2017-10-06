Photos: Renegades Retain Mad Hatters Titles

Renegades successfully defended the Men’s and Ladies Mad Hatters titles at the National Sports Center as the 2017/18 Bermuda Rugby Football Union Season got underway.

In the Ladies Division the Mariners defeated the Police 10 – 0, the Mariners got tries from Sade James and Amanda Swan. The Renegades would then defeat the Teachers 15 – 0, with tries from Melissa Field, Rachael Jenkins, Leah Collis.

The Police would go down 32 – 0 to the Renegades who got 2 tries from Melissa Field and Rachael Jenkins, while Ashley Godek and Jacque Oliver added the other tries and Nicky Palle kicked 1 conversion. The Teachers went down 10 – 0 to the Mariners who got tries from Lysmeiri Santana and Deneka Borden.







































.

The Mariners went down 12 – 5 to the Renegades, the Renegades got tries from Nicki Palle and Suzi Howells with a conversion off the boot of Leah Collis, while the Mariners got their lone try from Amanda Swan.

The match between the Police and Teachers finished 5 – 5, the Police try came when Lorna Wright went over, with Teachers getting a try from Lauren Rothwell.

The Men’s Division saw the Police go down 13 – 7 to the Mariners. The Mariners got a try from Rory Dublin who also added a Conversion and two penalties, while the Police got a try from Henry Johnston and a Conversion from Dan Cole, the Renegades defeated the Teachers 10 – 0, the Renegades got tries from Tom Healy and Simon Pettler, the Renegades then defeated the Police 10 – 0, the Renegades got tries from Jahan Cedenio and Bennett Gibson.

The Teachers went down 10 – 0 to the Mariners, Chakote Wainwright scored a try and the Mariners got a conversion and a penalty from Rory Dublin, the would then fall 42 – 0 to the Renegades. The Renegades got 2 tries from Jonathon Verling, while Charlie Craig, Cedric Ennius, Sam Watters, Jamie Baum and Richard Cumbers added a try each, Verling also added 3 conversions.

The Police and Teachers ended their match 19 – 19. The Police got tries from Dennis Warner, Phil Rednap and Adam Rouseides, to go along with 2 conversions from Dan Cole, while the Teachers got 2 tries from Tashon DeSilva and a single try from China Smith, Mikel Simons added the conversion.

Click to enlarge photos:

-

Read More About

Category: All, Photos, Sports, Sports