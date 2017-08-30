Photos: Flora Duffy Wins Triathlon In Stockholm

Bermuda’s Flora Duffy continues her impressive form, claiming her fifth victory of the season this past weekend when she crossed the line first at the ITU World Triathlon Stockholm. The victory made her the second woman in ITU history to have won five World Triathlon Series races in a single season, and also secured her the overall series leader position going into the Rotterdam Grand Final next month.

Duffy – the reigning ITU World Champion – was recently announced as a tourism ambassador through a new partnership with the Bermuda Tourism Authority, which positions her to showcase Bermuda as host of the International Triathlon Union’s World Series events in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

