Photos & Video: ‘Girl’s Night In’ Supports BCHC

Last night, Premier David Burt and Mrs. Kristin Burt hosted an event in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with ‘Girl’s Night In’ featuring inspiring testimonials from breast cancer survivors, local cuisine and entertainment.

Their goal was to raise funds to support the charitable outreach programme, Bermuda Cancer and Health’s Equal Access Fund, which provides financial support for uninsured and underinsured men and women to receive recommended services.

13-minute live video replay:

Speaking after the event concluded, Mrs. Burt said: “It’s been an honour to serve as the Honourary Patron for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and I felt that hosting a ‘Girls Night In’ would be a fitting way to make a real contribution by raising funds for Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre’s Equal Access Fund.

“Girl’s Night In’ was a success beyond my expectations. I am thankful to all who supported event by attending, donating funds or services.”



























































































































.

‘Girl’s Night In was held at Pier Six on Front Street, and guests received complimentary gift bags.

Click to enlarge photos:



Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos, Videos