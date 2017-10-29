Prospect Preschool To Be Closed Mon & Tues

The Department of Education advised that Prospect Preschool will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, saying that they apologise “for any inconvenience to parents, however the health and safety of the preschoolers as well as the staff has been our primary concern at this time of mould abatement work.”

A spokesperson said, “The Department of Education is advising that Prospect Preschool will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, the 30th and 31st of October

“Last week the school had mould abatement work completed and on Monday and Tuesday, staff will be engaged in making the school ready for the students to arrive on Wednesday, 1st November.

“The Department of Education, sincerely apologises for any inconvenience to parents, however, the health and safety of the preschoolers as well as the staff has been our primary concern at this time of mould abatement work.

“We now look forward to the preschoolers returning on Wednesday to a clean and healthy school environment in which to work and play.”

