Ministry: 21 Bus Runs Cancelled On Wednesday

November 8, 2017 | 3 Comments

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 8] with twenty-one bus runs cancelled.

Bus Schedule Updates Wednesday 8 November 2017-1

Bus Schedule Updates Wednesday 8 November 2017-2

Comments (3)

  1. Stinky D. says:
    November 8, 2017

    This is getting old

  2. Unbelievable says:
    November 8, 2017

    It’s so nice to see the PLP can’t figure out the mess they left behind in 2012.

  3. keyboard says:
    November 8, 2017

    Can’t help but notice that St George’s is being slammed here. Not one bus to Somerset cancelled (just 2 to Watford Bridge), yet 6 St G buses canned.

