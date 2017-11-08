Ministry: 21 Bus Runs Cancelled On Wednesday
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 8] with twenty-one bus runs cancelled.
This is getting old
It’s so nice to see the PLP can’t figure out the mess they left behind in 2012.
Can’t help but notice that St George’s is being slammed here. Not one bus to Somerset cancelled (just 2 to Watford Bridge), yet 6 St G buses canned.