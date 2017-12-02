Candace Furbert Lands Part In Turner Musical

Bermuda’s Candace Furbert – a former winner of the Bermuda Teen Idol – is once again making her mark on the London stage in the West End production ‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”

The show’s website said Ms. Furbert will be a ‘swing’ in the show [i.e. an understudy for several parts.]

The singer has had a wealth of experience on the London stage. Last year she appeared on the hit show ‘Dreamgirls,’ and before that, she was a part of the original London cast of ‘The Book of Morman’ and played the Dragon in the UK touring production of the ‘Shrek’ musical.

Candace Furbert’s headshot taken from the show’s website:

Ms. Furbert also performed on the Bermudian stage in the 2016 Troika production of ‘The Color Purple’ where she played Celie.

The show’s website lists a plethora of other credits on her profile including: ”Opening for many high profile artists such as Mary J Blige and Robin Thicke in 2009, Riche Spice, Erykah Badu, Wyclef Jean, and Quincy Jones at the Bermuda Music Festival 2010. She also had the experience of traveling with Up with People, for six months in 2010 to broaden her musical horizons and give back to the world through service.”

The full cast, image via the ‘Tina the Musical’ website:

The Tina Turner show was written by Olivier award-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by Phyllida Lloyd.

On the production, Tina Turner said: “It’s really important to me to have the chance to share my full story. I am so happy that London, a city that means so much to me, is going to be where we stage the World Premiere of my new musical!”

The musical will open March 21, 2018, at London’s Aldwych Theatre.

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, Music, News