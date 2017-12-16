Howard Dean: “Find Another Vacation Spot”

December 16, 2017 | 13 Comments

[Written by Don Burgess]

Former US presidential candidate Howard Dean urged Americans to “find another vacation spot” after Parliament voted for the Domestic Partnerships Act, which will replace same-sex marriages with a domestic partnership

Mr Dean, who is also a former six-term Governor of Vermont and former chair of the Democratic National Committee, on Friday tweeted “Progressive Labor Party in Bermuda just eliminated gay marriage. Americans who really are progressive should find another vacation spot.”

The tweet has sparked comments from people who say they will never vacation in Bermuda again, garnering over 650 retweets and more than 1,300 likes as of this writing.

Acnconi16 replied to Governor Dean’s tweet by saying “Bermy is one of my favorite places in the world but my family is definitely going to reconsider our travels in light of this news.”

She included the Bermuda Tourism Authority, the Elbow Beach Resort and the Hamilton Princess in her tweet, which also received three retweets and 22 likes.

Anastasia Barzee tweeted “You. Never Going there again,” while Paul Lake and Quancy Clayborne said they have “crossed Bermuda off their bucket lists.”

Another person replied to Governor Dean’s tweet saying, “Why don’t you ever say anything about Saudi Arabia? I find this omission in your selective outrage very very curious.”

Also, a #BoycottBermuda hashtag has started over the issue.

Phishygirl62 tweeted “What the heck?!?! Bermuda has chosen to go backwards instead of forward into the future? Since Bermuda relies on the tourist trade it is time for people to #BoycottBermuda & not give them your tourist $$ until the laws/rules are equal for all their citizens.

Another Twitter user said “My family will not be returning to Bermuda until the hateful, bigoted, unnecessary anti-LGBT legislation is overturned. We believe everyone should be treated equally. Dignity for all. #BoycottBermuda.”

Foxy G replied to the BTA account saying, “Your beaches are pink, but your politics aren’t. #BoycottBermuda,” and Patrick Schiller tweeted “Well unfortunately there are consequences to people’s actions. Sometimes the only way to get people to wake up from their bigotry is through their wallets, i.e. tourist dollars. #BoycottBermuda.”

Comments (13)

  1. Triangle Drifter says:
    December 16, 2017

    Just the tip of the iceberg of outrage. I suppose the tourism Minister expects the BTA to make up for the loss or face replacement.

  2. mixitup says:
    December 16, 2017

    Maybe they can try the Bahamas, or Cayman, or Jamaica, or Turks, or BVI, or Barbados, or St. Lucia… Oh I forgot, none of these Islands are even close to ever recognizing domestic partnerships, actually some still have the

    • mixitup says:
      December 16, 2017

      ….cont’ some still have homosexulity as illegal! Bermuda took a step forward, not as far forward as most would like, but if you are visiting anywhere in the Caribbean (well most Islands) be aware that they are ages behind Bermuda.

  3. Unbelievable says:
    December 16, 2017

    Wow.

    Great job, PLP.

    Two Bermuda’s is a real thing after all.

  4. dang says:
    December 16, 2017

    Brilliant

  5. Hey says:
    December 16, 2017

    You get what you vote for.

  6. #Puttingourchildrenfirst says:
    December 16, 2017

    SELECTIVE OUTRAGE INDEEDY

  7. I and I says:
    December 16, 2017

    The majority of the people of this world are against same sex marrige. The minority who are for SSM are more vocal and so it seems that they are a majority when they actually are not. Furthermore, I dare him to talk so sharply about any other juristiction in this world that may also be a tourist destination. I dare him!

  8. I and I says:
    December 16, 2017

    The majority of the people of this world are against same sex marrige. The minority who are for SSM are more vocal and so it seems that they are a majority when they actually are not. Furthermore, I dare him to talk so sharply about any other juristiction in this world that may also be a tourist destination that does not condone same sex marriage. I dare him!

  9. Bermudaperson says:
    December 16, 2017

    Good, show the PLP and socially conservative people on the island that their narrow-minded hate will make the whole island suffer.

  10. Lloyd says:
    December 16, 2017

    The haters can say what they want Same sex/gays still will come to Bermuda.

  11. Whistling Frog says:
    December 16, 2017

    The Dean is screaming again…

  12. Lloyd says:
    December 16, 2017

    Why Bermudians are nice People.

