MPs Approve Cannabis Decriminalisation Bill
Last night MPs in the House of Assembly passed the Misuse of Drugs [Decriminalisation of Cannabis] Amendment Act 2017, which seeks to remove criminal sanctions for possessing under 7 grams of cannabis.
The Bill’s Explanatory Memorandum said, ”This Bill amends the Misuse of Drugs Act 1972 to remove criminal sanctions for the possession by any person of cannabis that does not exceed the specified statutory amount.
“Clause 2 amends section 6 of the principal Act to decriminalise the possession of cannabis lower than the statutory amount where criminal sanctions will not apply, and makes savings provision for prosecution for intent to supply.
“Clause 3 inserts a new section 25A empowering the police to seize cannabis in the possession of any person and also provides for drug education or drug treatment.
“Clause 4 inserts a new Schedule 8 that specifies the amount of cannabis below which criminal sanctions will not apply.”
The Bill – which which now head to the Senate — was passed with support from both sides of the House, and during the debate most MPs said they support it and expressed concern about the impact of being ‘stoplisted’ on young people.
The Misuse of Drugs [Decriminalisation of Cannabis] Amendment Act 2017 follows below [PDF here]
Does this effect Bermudians free travel to the USA in any way?
almost there. Collie Buddz start working on the tune bruh legal come around . in a few years or so we should be fully legal and have a blooming tourism product. my the new tune resonate to the world with music vid and all the trimming
In my country we have hashish!
Thank you for sharing. Are you related to Harvey Weinstien?
Love the pen name the best thing I have read coming after all the feces that has poured out of the house over the last 24 hours.
Excuse me while I light my spliff,
good God I’ve got to take a lift,
from reality I just can’t drift,
that’s why I’m staying with this riff.
Just legalise it. All this will do is make the market bigger for the drug dealers.
/\