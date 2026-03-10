Pigs To Return To Agricultural Exhibition

This year’s Agricultural Exhibition “will also mark the long-awaited return of pigs, which have been absent from the show in recent years,” the Government said.

A spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works and Environment is pleased to announce the 85th Bermuda Annual Agricultural Exhibition.

“The annual three-day event will take place 23–25 April 2026 at the Bermuda Botanical Gardens and will once again showcase the very best of Bermuda’s agriculture, craftsmanship, baking, horticulture and community talent.

“Prospective entrants are encouraged to review the available categories and submit their applications.

“Farmers, gardeners, students, artisans, hobbyists and community groups are encouraged to take part by submitting entries across the wide range of exhibition categories.

“Those interested in participating can download entry forms and submission details at gov.bm/exhibition.

“The Exhibition remains one of Bermuda’s most anticipated community events, attracting thousands of visitors each year who come to see prize-winning livestock, vibrant produce displays, handmade crafts, baked goods, student projects and many other traditional features that celebrate Bermuda’s agricultural heritage.

“This year’s exhibition will also mark the long-awaited return of pigs, which have been absent from the show in recent years.

“The Minister of Public Works and Environment, the Hon Jaché Adams, JP, MP, said their return will be welcome news for many families.”

Minister Adams said, “Over the past few years one of the questions I have heard most often about the Agricultural Exhibition is, ‘When are the pigs coming back?’ They have always been one of the highlights for children and families attending the show.

“I am pleased to confirm that pigs will return to this year’s exhibition. D. R. Farms, Mr. Daniel Renald was instrumental in sourcing them from overseas, and we know many young visitors in particular have missed seeing them at the show.”

The spokesperson said, “Minister Adams added that the Agricultural Exhibition continues to play an important role in celebrating Bermuda’s traditions while encouraging participation from across the community.

The Minister said, “The Agricultural Exhibition is a proud tradition in Bermuda. It brings together farmers, growers, bakers, artisans and students who take great pride in what they produce and create,

“I encourage anyone who grows something, bakes something, or creates something with their hands to consider entering this year’s exhibition. It is a wonderful opportunity to showcase your talents and be part of an event that celebrates our island’s agricultural heritage.”

The spokesperson said, “Returning to Bermuda after previously appearing at the Exhibition in 2011, the internationally recognised Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show will perform daily throughout the three-day event, bringing high-energy entertainment and traditional logging competitions to the Botanical Gardens.

“The action-packed show features professional lumberjack athletes competing in a range of events that demonstrate the strength, speed and skill historically used in the logging industry.

“Spectators can expect thrilling demonstrations including log rolling, springboard chopping, standing block chop, crosscut sawing, axe throwing and high-speed chainsaw competitions.”

