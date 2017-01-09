CNN: Bermuda One Of ‘Best Places To Visit’

January 9, 2017 | 1 Comment

CNN recently highlighted the “17 best places to visit in 2017,” with Bermuda making the list, with CNN saying that “all eyes will be on Bermuda as it hosts the 35th America’s Cup race.”

The story said, “All eyes will be on Bermuda as it hosts the 35th America’s Cup race in 2017.

“The America’s Cup, which began back in 1851, will take place for the first time in Bermuda’s Great Sound in May and June.

“Challengers will compete in Bermuda’s Great Sound for the right to challenge defending champion Oracle USA, which last defended its title in 2013.

“Don’t want to wait for the internationally renowned boat races? There’s no reason to wait.

“Just a two-hour flight from the US East Coast, the British Overseas Territory is a 24-mile archipelago with stunning beaches and cultural mix of British, America, West Indian, African and other cultures.

“After undergoing a $100 million renovation, the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club will be the America’s Cup host hotel.

“The hotel and berths at its new marina will be hot commodities next summer, as will reservations at the hotel’s new Marcus Samuelsson restaurant, Marcus’ Bermuda.”

Comments (1)

  1. trump supporter says:
    January 9, 2017

    Wont be a top destination if Mr furbert,Mr tweed or Mr Hayward have anything to do with it.

