Ceiling Tiles Fall In Maternity Room At KEMH

Some tiles in the ceiling of a patient room in KEMH’s maternity area fell over the weekend, resulting from damage caused by a leak.

A photo of the aftermath was posted on Facebook, showing the fallen tiles on a patient bed, and in response a hospital spokesperson said they ”understand this may cause concern in the community and “we would reassure people that we have a maintenance programme.”

A Bermuda Hospitals Board spokesperson said, “Some tiles in the ceiling of a patient room in Maternity did fall in over the weekend. Thankfully there were no injuries, but we are very sorry that the patient had this experience.

“The tiles had got wet due to a leak, which is currently being repaired. Maternity is in the General Wing of KEMH which is over 50 years old. Our patients’ care and safety is our priority, even in the older parts of the hospital.

“We certainly understand this may cause concern in the community and we would reassure people that we have a maintenance programme of work to ensure the infrastructure remains safe for clinical care in the older parts of the hospital.

“We will continue to do everything possible to maintain our buildings and keep those in our care safe.”

