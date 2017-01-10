Two & Quarter Photography Wins Award

WeddingWire, a global online marketplace for the wedding and event industry, has announced that Two & Quarter Photography Ltd is a winner of the 2017 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards for Photography in Bermuda.

The Couples’ Choice Awards recognise the top five percent of wedding professionals on WeddingWire who demonstrate “excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism.”

A spokesperson said, “The awards are given to the top local wedding professionals across more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues to wedding photographers, based on their professional achievements from the previous year.

“The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards winners are determined solely based on reviews from real newlyweds and their experiences working with Two & Quarter Photography Ltd.”

“Award-winning vendors are distinguished for the quality, quantity, consistency and timeliness of the reviews they have received from their past clients.

“The Couples’ Choice Awards’ ninth year features one of the most impressive groups of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals yet,” said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire.

“It is our honour to work with high-caliber merchants, such as Two & Quarter, who not only make a couple’s big day possible, but also contribute to the more than 2.5 million U.S. reviews represented on WeddingWire.

“We congratulate all of this year’s winners on their achievements.”

“As a Couples’ Choice Awards winner, Two & Quarter Photography Ltd is highlighted on WeddingWire, which is comprised of more than 200,000 wedding professionals,” the company said.

“Two & Quarter Photography Ltd is thrilled to be one of the top Photographers in Bermuda on WeddingWire.”

“We would like to thank our past clients for taking the time to review our business on WeddingWire as well as trusting us to capture your important life moments.

“We truly value all of our clients and appreciate all of the positive feedback that has helped us earn a 2017 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award for the second year running.”

For more information about Two & Quarter Photography Ltd, visit the website or call on 541-0214. To learn more about the WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards, visit the website.

