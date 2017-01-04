Reserve Police Info Session On January 9

The Bermuda Reserve Police will be holding an information session on Monday, January 9 at 7.00pm at the police training centre in Prospect.

A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Reserve Police will be holding an information session at 7pm Monday 9th January 2017, at the police training centre in Prospect.

“If you are interested in becoming a volunteer police officer, come and see what we are about.

“We will be discussing our current application process, what is expected of a Reserve Police officer and what we do as volunteer police officers.”

