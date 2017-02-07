Over 100 People To Take Part In Conversations

Citizens Uprooting Racism in Bermuda [CURB] provided an update on the Truth & Reconciliation Community Conversations initiative that was announced last month, saying that over 100 people will be participating in the sessions.

“Within 48 hours of the January 11th launch the three groups being held island-wide were full, and we are delighted we have a diverse population participating,” CURB said.

“In order to meet the need we created a fourth session so that those willing to participate could do so. Currently we have a waiting list and are in the process of finalizing the groups. Over 100 people will be participating in these sessions island-wide, with the first session beginning on 14th February 2016.

“As the Community Conversations have been designed to go through a process, we have sought confirmation from each participant that they can commit to be present for all 6 sessions. These sessions are 2 hours long and will be held twice a month for three months. We are happy that so many are willing to make this substantive commitment.

“Those we might wish to be put on the waiting list to participate in the Fall Community Conversations beginning in September 2017 please emailadmin@uprootingracism.org

“Locations for the meetings are Emmanuel Methodist Church [West], Crawl Gospel Hall [East], Human Rights Commission [Central #1] and Bermuda College [Central #2], and we are sincerely grateful for the use of these facilities to hold these important community conversations, and wish to extend our sincere thanks to those who have provided access and support.

“We are especially grateful to the 12 facilitators/mediators from the community who have volunteered their time to run the sessions over the next six months. This is truly a community-involved project.

“The Community Conversations have been designed using restorative practice principles and will be structured in a way that each group will be discussing the same themes in their sessions over the coming weeks.

“The importance of data collection, evaluations, and reports have been included in the process to ensure that feedback is captured and solutions and ideas for transforming and healing our community are put forward to the wider community.

CURB said, “Participants will be encouraged to understand they are beginning a long and complex journey, but one of deep societal transformation that promises rich personal and community rewards.

“These rewards may include economic growth, political stability, tranquility, pride and a sense of common humanity as the community approaches its destination – the elimination of the myth of a hierarchy of human value.

“Each community is different and must recognize its uniqueness, both its unique assets and challenges, as it begins its journey. Those who participate will be at the forefront of helping people to recognize one another’s humanity and value.

“The truth and reconciliation process seeks to improve our capacity as communities and as a country to see ourselves in each other, so that we can shape a more equitable future with opportunities for every child to thrive.

Live video replay of the CURB Press Conference held last month:

“Ultimately, the process will reveal untold truths related to the racial hierarchy belief system and heritage of Bermuda; fostering healing and producing actionable recommendations for change. Our collective efforts will provide access to truth and healing that will underscore the value of authentic, complete and accessible history and culture of diverse groups.

“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said “Time itself is neutral; it can be used either destructively or constructively. Human progress never rolls in on wheels of inevitability, it comes through tireless efforts. … We must use time creatively, in the knowledge that the time is always ripe to do right.”

