Nonna’s & BNT Join Forces To Help Environment

Nonna’s Kitchen is joining forces with the Bermuda National Trust to help improve the environment, with the eatery charging customers for shopping bags in an effort to encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags, and when customers do buy a bag, all the proceeds go to the Bermuda National Trust, which will use the funds to plant endemic trees.

“Nonna’s Kitchen, which is owned and managed by Katerina Smith and her husband Ben Smith, is believed to be the first restaurant in Bermuda to start charging customers for shopping bags in an effort to encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags,” the BNT said.

Katerina and Ben Smith

“However, when Nonna’s customers do buy a bag, all of the proceeds go to a good cause – the Bermuda National Trust, which will use the funds to plant endemic trees on its nature reserves and open spaces.

“Charges for the bags range from five cents for a small handle-less bag to 15 cents for a small bag with a handle and 20 cents for a large bag with a handle. Nonna’s is also transitioning from plastic food and drink containers to biodegradable ones.”

Mrs Smith said: “We are very happy to have found a way to encourage people to use reusable bags while also helping the environment.

“While trees are lost in the manufacture of paper and now we are, in our small way, replacing those trees and helping Bermuda’s endemic trees to thrive and expand.

“So far, our customers have been very supportive of the fact that we are environmentally friendly and do not mind paying for the bags, especially when they learn it is going to a good cause.”

Bermuda National Trust vice President Alana Anderson said: “We are proud to be able to partner with Nonna’s in this innovative partnership.

“In a strange way, this programme will have been completely successful if we do not receive any money for trees, because that will mean that Nonna’s Kitchen’s customers will all be using reusable bags.

“However, because that is unlikely to happen in the short term, we welcome the opportunity to plant more endemic trees which makes Bermuda healthier and cleaner and also makes the Island even more beautiful.”

Nonna’s Kitchen is a soup and salad bar catering healthy, hearty soups and stews, and fresh salads plus homemade gluten free baked goods. It is located on Bermudiana Road.

Category: All, Environment, News