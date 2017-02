Police have arrested two males in connection with the stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Pembroke on Tuesday [Feb 7].

A police spokesperson said, “Two male suspects have been arrested in connection with the reported stabbing of an 18-year-old Pembroke man along The Glebe Road in Pembroke around 5:30pm Tuesday, February 7th.

“A court appearance is anticipated in due course.”

