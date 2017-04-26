Bermuda Judges Appointed To Cayman Court

Three Bermudian Supreme Court judges have recently been added to the panel of judges eligible to sit on a part-time basis on the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands: Chief Justice Ian Kawaley and Puisne Judges Carlisle Greaves and Stephen Hellman.

Justices Greaves and Hellman have been appointed to the Grand Court General Division Panel of Acting Judges. The Chief Justice has been appointed as a judge of the Grand Court Financial Services Division.

Mr Kawaley commented: “I am honoured to have been afforded the opportunity to assist the Financial Services Division of the Cayman Islands Grand Court in an acting capacity from time to time and insofar as my other judicial commitments permit.

“The legal system in the Cayman Islands has much in common with Bermuda’s legal system. It is not inconceivable that we may in the future need to supplement our own judicial ranks and may in turn seek assistance from the Caymanian Bench.”

This is not the first time serving Bermudian judges have assisted overseas courts. The late Sir Richard Ground was a member of the Turks and Caicos Islands Court of Appeal throughout his tenure as Chief Justice of Bermuda between 2004 and 2014.

