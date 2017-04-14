Photos, Video & Audio: Fun Day In St. David’s
[Updated with video] St David’s County Cricket Club is hosting their annual Gilbert Lamb Day today [Apr 14] with the event featuring the Mohawk Grand Prix, music, kite flying, and more. Good Friday celebrations are taking place across the island today, and we will be updating with coverage throughout the day, and you can view all our coverage of Good Friday here.
Time Lapse showing the field throughout the day:
Audio of Chris Pitcher, winner of the Mohawk Grand Prix
Click to enlarge photos:
The Management of the St David's County Cricket Club Inc. wants to thank everyone for celebrating Gilbert Lambe Day at the St David's County Cricket field on Good Friday. This event has always and will continue to build its foundation of legacy, community and family.
Regardless of any rumors being generated through social media, we do not want the community-at-large to confuse the unfortunate incident that occurred to mar the tremendous positivity of the Gilbert Lamb Day.
The Management and Membership will not tolerate any antisocial behavior at the club; be assured that we are assisting the Bermuda Police Service regarding this incident.
We will continue to strive for the safety of all patrons that come to our facility; that come to our home.
As always, we look forward in welcoming you to more positive community-based events such as the upcoming Eastern Counties.
The St David's County Cricket Club motto: “Honor Through Heritage, Pride Through Sport."
God bless and have a Happy Easter!
The Management
St David's Count Cricket Club Inc.