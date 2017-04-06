PLP Voter Registration Drive In St George’s

The Progressive Labour Party [PLP] is encouraging voters to visit their voter registration desk this Saturday, April 8th in the parking lot of the newest Mr. Chicken location in St. George’s.

A PLP spokesperson said, “The Progressive Labour Party encourages all voters to visit our voter registration desk this Saturday, April 8th from 11:00am to 3:00pm, in the parking lot of the newest Mr. Chicken location on Mullet Bay Road, St. George’s.

“All eligible voters are encouraged to confirm and verify their voter information to ensure they are correctly registered for the next general election.

“It is especially important for voters to check their details if they have moved since 2012, have never been registered before, or have recently turned 18. All are welcome to visit the desk to check their details and register if necessary.”

Read More About

Category: All