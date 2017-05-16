Flight Diverts, Man Taken Into Police Custody

May 16, 2017 | 1 Comment

A Virgin Atlantic airplane — which according to online flight data was traveling from London to Jamaica — diverted to Bermuda this afternoon [May 16], and after the plane landed, a man was seen being escorted out of the airport in police custody.

Flight Diversion Bermuda May 16 2017 (3)

Multiple police officers and vehicles were seen at the airport, and after the plane landed police officers were seen escorting a man, who was handcuffed, out of the airport into a car.

Flight Diversion Bermuda May 16 2017 (8)

As the man, who by his accent appeared to be a British national, was being escorted into the police car he was loudly alleging that he was “being treated like a goat or a cow.”

police Bermuda May 16 2017

We have asked officials for further information, and will update as able.

  1. Triangle Drifter says:
    May 16, 2017

    Some people just don’t know how to behave.

