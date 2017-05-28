Horsfield Finishes 21st At World Series In Quebec

Bermuda’s Robin Horsfield finished 21st of 39 entries on Saturday at the UCI World Junior Series race in Baie St Paul, Quebec.

Riders must qualify for entry in this prestigious event with good international rankings – Horsfield ranked within the world’s top 150 U19 riders going in to the event.

The U19 World Junior Series is a showcase of the world’s top riders and Saturday did not disappoint. All of North America’s top riders were present including Canada’s top riders, the American National Team, and some European entries.

Horsfield’s other recent finishes include another 21st position at the UCI World Junior Series race held in California in April as well as his first career pro category win in Atlanta the following week.

Horsfield, 17, is Bermuda’s reigning Junior National Mountain Bike Champion. He will move to Canada in August to attend college near one of Canada’s national mountain bike development centers.

The full UCI World Junior Series race results follow below [PDF here]:

