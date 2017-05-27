Live Updates: America’s Cup Gets Underway

May 27, 2017 | 2 Comments

[Updating] After years of preparations and a one day delay due to Mother Nature, the ‘big day’ is finally here, with thousands of people expected to make their way to the America’s Cup Village in Dockyard as the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup is set to get underway today [May 27] with a day of racing as well as the Opening Ceremony, and we will be bringing you live updates of the event as able.

Today’s Schedule

27 May sc AC

Your screen will automatically refresh with the latest updates:

Comments (2)

  1. Cow polly says:
    May 27, 2017

    So excited! Time to shine Bermuda

    Reply
  2. Real Onion says:
    May 27, 2017

    Yawns,think I’ll go back to bed.

    Reply

