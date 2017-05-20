Sea Turtles Arriving At ‘Temporary Home’

May 20, 2017 | 1 Comment

The sea turtle relocation project in which sea turtles “will be netted based on methods used successfully for turtle tagging operations and temporarily relocated inside a purpose-built ocean enclosure” near the Aquarium in Flatts” is underway.

Turtle Placement Bermuda, May 17 2017 (1)

A recent statement from the Government said, “In anticipation of intense boating activity in the Great Sound in late May and June 2017, America’s Cup Bermuda [ACBDA], in consultation with the Ministry of the Environment and relevant environmental organisations, is coordinating a temporary sea turtle relocation project.

Turtle Placement Bermuda, May 17 2017 (2)

“The aim of the temporary relocation is to significantly reduce the risk of harm to sea turtles due to the increased volume of marine traffic in the Great Sound over the coming weeks.

“Sea turtles will be netted based on methods used successfully for turtle tagging operations and temporarily relocated inside a purpose-built ocean enclosure near the Bermuda Aquarium Museum and Zoo [BAMZ] in Flatts.”

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Environment

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. sage says:
    May 20, 2017

    Hoping they don’t rub themselves raw against the fencing before they add soft coverings ‘if needed’, they are not happy . A portcullis at flats bridge giving them the whole Sound would be better.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»