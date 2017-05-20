Sea Turtles Arriving At ‘Temporary Home’

The sea turtle relocation project in which sea turtles “will be netted based on methods used successfully for turtle tagging operations and temporarily relocated inside a purpose-built ocean enclosure” near the Aquarium in Flatts” is underway.

A recent statement from the Government said, “In anticipation of intense boating activity in the Great Sound in late May and June 2017, America’s Cup Bermuda [ACBDA], in consultation with the Ministry of the Environment and relevant environmental organisations, is coordinating a temporary sea turtle relocation project.

“The aim of the temporary relocation is to significantly reduce the risk of harm to sea turtles due to the increased volume of marine traffic in the Great Sound over the coming weeks.

“Sea turtles will be netted based on methods used successfully for turtle tagging operations and temporarily relocated inside a purpose-built ocean enclosure near the Bermuda Aquarium Museum and Zoo [BAMZ] in Flatts.”

Read More About

Category: All, Environment