NBC’s Today Show To Broadcast From Bermuda

[Updated with video] NBC’s Today show co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb announced this morning that they’re bringing their U.S. morning show to Bermuda next week in the build up to the official start of the 35th America’s Cup.

Kathie Lee and Hoda will shoot two one-hour shows in Bermuda for the 10am EST slot of the Today show:

The first will broadcast live on Thursday, May 18th

A second taped show will be shot on Thursday to air on Friday, May 19th

“The show’s home base for both broadcasts will be the recently renovated Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. A Today show advance team and talent are on the island now to produce segments for the shows that showcase Bermuda’s beauty, culture, as well as its preparations to host the 35th America’s Cup,” the Bermuda Tourism Authority said.

“The Today show is the top-rated U.S. morning television programme among the valued 25 to 54 year-old demographic; the Bermuda Tourism Authority has been successfully targeting travellers under 45-years-old in its consumer marketing strategy over the past three years. The 10am hour of Today typically attracts approximately 2.5 million daily viewers according to ratings agency Nielsen.

“To secure this important opportunity for the island the BTA has partnered with the Hamilton Princess as well as JetBlue Vacations and public relations agency Turner.

“The Today show announcement comes on top of what was already expected to be a big week for Bermuda and for the Bermuda Tourism Authority with the resumption of overnight cruise ship visits to St George and the beginning of significantly expanded airlift to the island from Boston and New York City on JetBlue.”

“The Today show’s interest in coming to Bermuda is clear evidence of the value of the 35th America’s Cup in drawing mainstream media coverage to the island not just the traditional media that cover sailing events,” said Bermuda Tourism Authority CEO Kevin Dallas.

“Equally importantly, it validates the hard work of our marketing team, led by Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Victoria Isley, to position Bermuda as a year-round destination for young adventure-seeking and experiential travellers which will continue to pay dividends well beyond this summer.”

Read More About

Category: All, News