Alana Anderson Elected As President Of BNT

The Bermuda National Trust [BNT] recently held its annual General Meeting and Awards Ceremony at which time Alana Anderson was elected as President and Mark Orchard was elected to serve as Vice President.

A spokesperson said, “The Bermuda National Trust is pleased to announce that it has a new President.

“Alana Anderson was elected President by the Council of the National Trust after its annual General Meeting and Awards Ceremony last Thursday, June 22nd.

“Mrs. Anderson has been a member of the Council since 2008 and has been Vice President since June, 2015.

“Currently employed at Sompo International as an Assistant Vice President and Associate Underwriter, Mrs. Anderson has had a deep interest in the environment and Bermuda’s heritage and culture since childhood.

“As a Council member, she has been Chairman and the Governance Committee and has served on the Executive Committee and Finance Committee.”

Alana Anderson and Mark Orchard

Mrs. Anderson said: “The Bermuda National Trust has always held a special place in my heart. It is a great honour to be elected as its President. I am both excited and eager to continue on the legacy of ‘for everyone forever’.”

“Mrs. Anderson succeeds Lt Col William White as President”, the spokesperson said. “Lt Col White served as President from 2010 to 2015 and stepped back into the role in March 2015 until this month.

“He will remain on the Council in a non-voting capacity as Immediate Past President.

“Lt Col White was also honoured with the Trust’s top award – the Palmetto Award – at the annual Awards Ceremony that preceded the AGM. The award is given for outstanding service to the community in areas of concern to the Trust or service to the Trust itself.

“Mark Orchard was elected to serve as Vice President of the Bermuda National Trust at the same meeting. A member of Council since 2013, Mr Orchard, a Chartered Surveyor and real estate consultant and agent, is the founder of Mark Orchard Real Estate [MORE] and is a long-standing member of the Trust and the Vice President of Keep Bermuda Beautiful [KBB].”

Mr Orchard said: “I am honoured to be elected the Vice President of the Bermuda National Trust. Since joining the Trust in 2013 I have been astounded by the breadth of responsibilities that this organization conducts throughout the island; overseeing many of our country’s most important cultural assets including historic homes, museums and open spaces, as well as irreplaceable icons, including a vast collection of artwork, archival books, ancient silverware and priceless cedar furniture.

“Ensuring that our Island’s unique legacy of traditions and treasured assets is maintained and made more accessible to the public will be key to ensuring the financial well-being of this important charity. I look forward to playing an active role in enhancing this legacy.”

Lt Col White said: “I congratulate Alana and Mark on their new appointments within the Trust. They both have a wealth of experience, and a strong team of Council, volunteers and staff. The Trust is in good hands. I am also deeply appreciative for being selected as recipient of the Palmetto Award.”

The spokesperson said, “Also stepping into a new role is Robert Masters, who was elected to be Chairman of the Preservation Committee. The Head Librarian at the Bermuda College, Mr Masters is a long-standing member of the Preservation Committee and was appointed to the Council last year. He has a deep knowledge of Bermuda history, architecture and furniture.

He replaces Mr Paul Leseur as chairman of the Preservation Committee. Mr Leseur continues on the Council as Honorary Vice “President and is chairman of the Patrons Committee.

“Also re-elected to the Council at the Annual General Meeting were Ms Robin Mayor, who continues as chairperson of the Development Committee and Mr Stephen Kuzyk who continues as Treasurer.

“Currently, the other members of the National Trust Council are: Karen Border, Hugh Davidson, Kevin Gunther, Jan Macdonald, Tim Rogers and Mariette Savoie.”

