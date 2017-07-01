Photos: Canada Day Celebrations In Warwick

In celebration of Canada Day, the Association of Canadians in Bermuda [ACIB] hosted their Canada Day BBQ Beach Party today [July 1] at Warwick Long Bay, with crowds of people spending the day socializing and having fun on the beach.

Sponsored by Freisenrbuch-Meyer Group, Surface Trends and Hamilton Princess Beach Club, the ACIB promoted the event as offering Canadian music, Canadian beer, Canadian gear and “lots of Canadians” with prizes, giveaways, drinks, and food, and said they looked forward to entertaining “all our Canadian, Bermudian and ‘everywhere-else-on-the-planet-you-are-from’ friends” in celebration of the day.























































































































.

Click to enlarge photos:

