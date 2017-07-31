Photos & Results: Beach Volleyball Tournament

July 31, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Spike-Fest Beach Volleyball tournament finishes this past Saturday [July 29], sponsored by Dark N Stormy / Goslings.

This event also served as a national beach team qualifying event for a NORCECA Beach Tour event in Grenada in October 2018.

Women’s 4s

  • 1st Eat, Play, Love [Abigael Aquila, Ivy Manio, Fhe Nery, Ana Leza Perez]
  • 2nd Gotchewyu Covered [Denise Somerville, Alana Rathbun-Swiss, Amy Chan, Meagan McPeek]
  • 3rd Smurfs [Carole Collard, Isabel Brewer, Christine Gutteridge, Cara Veale]

Men’s 4s

  • 1st Kiss My Pass [David Lahuta, Bill Bucci, Mark Hamilton, Kevin Ronaldson]
  • 2nd Bridesmaids [Greg Bell, Richard Madeiros, Adam Birch, Alex Styche]
  • 3rd Round D World [Kyle Ferriera, Chris Lopes, Devin Mullen, Connor Ruberry]

Women’s 2s

  • 1st Giraffes [Christina Duff & Kathryn Dyck]
  • 2nd Hevs n’ Bevs [Elisabeth Rae & Heather Rourke]
  • 3rd Serve to Alli [Allison Settle-Smith & Allison Lacoursiere]

Men’s 2s

  • 1st Digs for days [Daniel Fiddick & Brian Amaro]
  • 2nd Big Bad Booty Daddies [Mike Gazzard & Mark Bell]
  • 3rd Sousa Bucci [Ian Bucci & Brandon Sousa]

