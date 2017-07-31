Photos & Results: Beach Volleyball Tournament
The Spike-Fest Beach Volleyball tournament finishes this past Saturday [July 29], sponsored by Dark N Stormy / Goslings.
This event also served as a national beach team qualifying event for a NORCECA Beach Tour event in Grenada in October 2018.
Women’s 4s
- 1st Eat, Play, Love [Abigael Aquila, Ivy Manio, Fhe Nery, Ana Leza Perez]
- 2nd Gotchewyu Covered [Denise Somerville, Alana Rathbun-Swiss, Amy Chan, Meagan McPeek]
- 3rd Smurfs [Carole Collard, Isabel Brewer, Christine Gutteridge, Cara Veale]
Men’s 4s
- 1st Kiss My Pass [David Lahuta, Bill Bucci, Mark Hamilton, Kevin Ronaldson]
- 2nd Bridesmaids [Greg Bell, Richard Madeiros, Adam Birch, Alex Styche]
- 3rd Round D World [Kyle Ferriera, Chris Lopes, Devin Mullen, Connor Ruberry]
Women’s 2s
- 1st Giraffes [Christina Duff & Kathryn Dyck]
- 2nd Hevs n’ Bevs [Elisabeth Rae & Heather Rourke]
- 3rd Serve to Alli [Allison Settle-Smith & Allison Lacoursiere]
Men’s 2s
- 1st Digs for days [Daniel Fiddick & Brian Amaro]
- 2nd Big Bad Booty Daddies [Mike Gazzard & Mark Bell]
- 3rd Sousa Bucci [Ian Bucci & Brandon Sousa]
Where do they post the info for these events the only time I find out is on bernews heh heh…ijs