Photos & Results: Beach Volleyball Tournament

The Spike-Fest Beach Volleyball tournament finishes this past Saturday [July 29], sponsored by Dark N Stormy / Goslings.

This event also served as a national beach team qualifying event for a NORCECA Beach Tour event in Grenada in October 2018.

Women’s 4s

1st Eat, Play, Love [Abigael Aquila, Ivy Manio, Fhe Nery, Ana Leza Perez]

2nd Gotchewyu Covered [Denise Somerville, Alana Rathbun-Swiss, Amy Chan, Meagan McPeek]

3rd Smurfs [Carole Collard, Isabel Brewer, Christine Gutteridge, Cara Veale]

Men’s 4s

1st Kiss My Pass [David Lahuta, Bill Bucci, Mark Hamilton, Kevin Ronaldson]

2nd Bridesmaids [Greg Bell, Richard Madeiros, Adam Birch, Alex Styche]

3rd Round D World [Kyle Ferriera, Chris Lopes, Devin Mullen, Connor Ruberry]

Women’s 2s

1st Giraffes [Christina Duff & Kathryn Dyck]

2nd Hevs n’ Bevs [Elisabeth Rae & Heather Rourke]

3rd Serve to Alli [Allison Settle-Smith & Allison Lacoursiere]

Men’s 2s

1st Digs for days [Daniel Fiddick & Brian Amaro]

2nd Big Bad Booty Daddies [Mike Gazzard & Mark Bell]

3rd Sousa Bucci [Ian Bucci & Brandon Sousa]

