Photos & Results: Somerset Win Mini Cup Match
The Department of Youth, Sport & Recreation held the Annual Mini Cup Match yesterday [July 27] at the National Stadium North Field.
Somerset retained the Cup after a draw due to rain, with the East Team in hot pursuit of the champions score.
St. George’s Captains Juturi Burgess and Rakeem Wilson won the toss and sent Somerset in to bat, the West Enders Captains were Nijae Aberdeen and Ray-Juan Steers.
Somerset scored 131/5 after 22 overs, with St. George’s 47/2 after 8 overs when rain halted play.
The MVP’s for Somerset were Jahmi Douglas and Steers, while the MVP’s for St. George’s were Burgess and Wilson.
Click to enlarge photos:
Yay! That means Somerset gonna win Cupmatch next week!!!