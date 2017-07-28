Photos & Results: Somerset Win Mini Cup Match

July 28, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Department of Youth, Sport & Recreation held the Annual Mini Cup Match yesterday [July 27] at the National Stadium North Field.

Somerset retained the Cup after a draw due to rain, with the East Team in hot pursuit of the champions score.

St. George’s Captains Juturi Burgess and Rakeem Wilson won the toss and sent Somerset in to bat, the West Enders Captains were Nijae Aberdeen and Ray-Juan Steers.

Somerset scored 131/5 after 22 overs, with St. George’s 47/2 after 8 overs when rain halted play.

The MVP’s for Somerset were Jahmi Douglas and Steers, while the MVP’s for St. George’s were Burgess and Wilson.


.

Click to enlarge photos:

20 Most Recent Sports Photo Galleries

-
cupmatchbanner

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos, Sports, Sports

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Stinky D. says:
    July 28, 2017

    Yay! That means Somerset gonna win Cupmatch next week!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»