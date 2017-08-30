30 Cases Of Anaconda Black Bull Drinks Stolen
Police are asking the public to be “on the lookout” for anyone who does not appear to be a legitimate vendor selling Anaconda Black Bull Drinks, as 30 cases of the beverages were stolen from a storage unit in St George’s.
A police spokesperson said, “At 10pm on Wednesday police responded to a storage unit on Penno’s Wharf in St. George. Upon police arrival it was ascertained that sometime during the day someone gained entry into a storage locker and stole 30 cases of Anaconda Black Bull Drinks.
“Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for anyone selling Anaconda Black Bull Drinks, who does not appear to be a legitimate vendor.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 2950011.”
Look, if they find the guy and he’s had 30 cases of that stuff then there’s no way they’re going to be able to chase him down.
Man…..this guy must have serious erectile dysfunction
He might be too hard to find.
ok that was a funny one LMAO
Pahahahahahahaah. You win!
Winner!
I don’t even know what that crap is.
I tried it once. Found the taste to be revolting. But it’s supposed to provide ‘energy’ from all its natural, organic ingredients. *shrug*
This calls for a stiff penalty. I would assume he would stand out in a crowd.
You guys are kiling me today!
I give my man Anaconda black bull to keep him going,the population will increase, look who is making babies. The stud man thief.
I drank a few bottles of Red Bull one morning. It wasn’t until I got halfway to work when I discovered I didn’t have my car!