30 Cases Of Anaconda Black Bull Drinks Stolen

Police are asking the public to be “on the lookout” for anyone who does not appear to be a legitimate vendor selling Anaconda Black Bull Drinks, as 30 cases of the beverages were stolen from a storage unit in St George’s.

A police spokesperson said, “At 10pm on Wednesday police responded to a storage unit on Penno’s Wharf in St. George. Upon police arrival it was ascertained that sometime during the day someone gained entry into a storage locker and stole 30 cases of Anaconda Black Bull Drinks.

“Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for anyone selling Anaconda Black Bull Drinks, who does not appear to be a legitimate vendor.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 2950011.”

Category: All, Crime, News