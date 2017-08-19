In 2015, there were 47,092 registered road vehicles in Bermuda, with private cars accounting for nearly half [45.88%] while just under one-third [33.25%] were motorcycles and scooters.

This statistic was included in the recently released Environmental Statistics Compendium prepared by the Department of Statistics.

Chart extracted from the report:

While the number of registered private cars increased from 2014 to 2015, the island has seen overall decrease in registered private cars from 2011 when there were 48,661.

The Environmental Statistics Compendium report follow below [PDF here]:

