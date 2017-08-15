Environmental Statistics Compendium Released

The Minister of Cabinet Office with Responsibility for Government Reform Lovitta Foggo today released the latest available Environmental Statistics Compendium prepared by the Department of Statistics.

“The publication is the collation of existing data sourced from the activities of both government and non-governmental entities that are involved in monitoring, controlling or promoting awareness about issues affecting Bermuda’s environment,” the Ministry said.

“The Environmental Statistics Compendium is structured into thirteen [13] sections. The figures in the Environmental Statistics Compendium are mainly totals for calendar months for the period 2011 to 2015.

“The delivery of this report supports the combined efforts of the United Nations Statistics Division and the Caribbean Community to strengthen capacity and harmonize the compilation of social, gender and environmental statistics and indicators.

“The Department gratefully acknowledges the continued support of all subject area experts and stakeholders who committed to providing the statistical data and information needed to compile and publish this report.

“The Environmental Statistics Compendium was initially prepared for distribution in May, but the report was not released at that time.”

The Environmental Statistics Compendium report follow below [PDF here]:

Category: All, Environment, News